LeFlore County weather 7-30-2020

Home 2020 July LeFlore County weather 7-30-2020

The heat is back on in LeFlore County Thursday with more rain possible.

The high will be 95 degrees with a low of 70 degrees. There is a 50 percent chance of rain.

Sunrise is at 6:27 a.m. with sunset at 8:22 p.m.

See the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter and the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger/LCJ

/ Other stories / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

LeFlore County weather 12-4-18
LeFlore County weather
Cold temperatures coming Friday to LeFlore County
LeFlore County weather 3-14-2020
A chance of rain on Friday in LeFlore County
LeFlore County weather 3-17-2020
Another nice day forecast for Thursday
Mostly clear skies and hot for Sunday

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar