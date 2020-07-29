LeFlore County weather 7-29-2020

Rain is expected Wednesday for the first time since July 23 as LeFlore County is under a flood watch through Thursday at 7 a.m.

The high will be 80 degrees with a low of 72 degrees. There is an 80 percent chance of rain.

Sunrise is at 6:26 a.m. with sunset at 8:23 p.m.

