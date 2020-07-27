LeFlore County weather 7-27-2020

Home 2020 July LeFlore County weather 7-27-2020

Another hot day forecast for Monday in LeFlore County before the temperatures take a slight dip.

Partial cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain again Monday. The high will be 91 degrees with a low of 73 degrees.

Sunrise is at 6:25 a.m. with sunset at 8:24 p.m.

See the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter and the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger/LCJ

/ Other stories / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Slight chance of rain on Tuesday in LeFlore County
Thunderstorms expected for Tuesday
LeFlore County weather forecast
Read More
LeFlore County weather 6-14-2020
Read More
LeFlore County weather forecast
Chance of thunderstorms Wednesday in LeFlore County
Another chance of rain Monday in LeFlore County
Strong thunderstorms expected Friday

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar