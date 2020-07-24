LeFlore County weather 7-24-2020

Almost an identical repeat of the recent weather for Friday as it will be partly cloudy, hot and with a slight chance of rain.

The high will be 93 degrees with a low of 74 degrees. There is a 20 percent chance of rain.

Sunrise is at 6:22 a.m. with sunset at 8:27 p.m.

