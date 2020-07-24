LeFlore County weather 7-24-2020

Home 2020 July LeFlore County weather 7-24-2020

Almost an identical repeat of the recent weather for Friday as it will be partly cloudy, hot and with a slight chance of rain.

The high will be 93 degrees with a low of 74 degrees. There is a 20 percent chance of rain.

Sunrise is at 6:22 a.m. with sunset at 8:27 p.m.

See the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter and the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger/LCJ

/ Other stories / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Read More
LeFlore County weather 6-16-2020
LeFlore County weather 12-10-18
Read More
LeFlore County weather forecast
Read More
More storms expected Saturday
LeFlore County weather 3-6-2020
LeFlore County weather 4-17-2020
LeFlore County weather
LeFlore County weather

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar