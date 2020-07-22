LeFlore County weather 7-22-2020

Cooler temperatures for Wednesday with rain likely for LeFlore County.

The high will be 86 degrees with a low of 71 degrees. There is a 40 percent chance of precipitation, the first rain for the area since July 13.

Sunrise is at 6:21 a.m. with sunset at 8:28 p.m.

