LeFlore County weather 7-22-2020

Home 2020 July LeFlore County weather 7-22-2020

Cooler temperatures for Wednesday with rain likely for LeFlore County.

The high will be 86 degrees with a low of 71 degrees. There is a 40 percent chance of precipitation, the first rain for the area since July 13.

Sunrise is at 6:21 a.m. with sunset at 8:28 p.m.

See the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter and the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger/LCJ

/ Other stories / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Another warm day forecast for Thursday
LeFlore County weather forecast
LeFlore County weather 3-17-2020
Read More
LeFlore County weather forecast
Read More
LeFlore County weather 5-18-2020
Another nice day forecast for Wednesday in LeFlore County
Another hot day expected for Friday
LeFlore County weather 5-13-2020

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar