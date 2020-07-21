LeFlore County weather 7-21-2020

Home 2020 July LeFlore County weather 7-21-2020

Mostly clear skies and hot again Tuesday in LeFlore County.

The high will be 95 degrees with a low of 74 degrees.

Sunrise is at 6:20 a.m. with sunset at 8:29 p.m.

See the extended forecast along with average and record temperatures for the date and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter and the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger/LCJ

/ Other stories / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

LeFlore County weather 3-19-2020
LeFlore County weather forecast
LeFlore County weather
Cool front arrives in LeFlore County
Partly cloudy and warm Wednesday in LeFlore County
Cool temperatures with a chance of rain Sunday
LeFlore County weather 4-27-2020
LeFlore County weather forecast

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar