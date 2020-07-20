LeFlore County weather 7-20-2020

LeFlore County weather 7-20-2020

Partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of showers for Monday in LeFlore County.

The high will be 94 degrees with a low of 76 degrees. There is a 20 percent chance of rain.

Sunrise is at 6:20 a.m. with sunset at 8:29 p.m.

