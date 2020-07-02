LeFlore County weather 7-2-2020

Thursday is forecast to be the hottest day of 2020 so far with a high of 97 degrees and low of 74 degrees.

The previous high of the year was 95 degrees on June 5.

A heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday.

Sunrise is at 6:09 a.m. with sunset at 8:36 p.m.

