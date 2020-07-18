LeFlore County weather 7-18-2020

Partly cloudy skies and hot Saturday in LeFlore County with a high of 94 degrees and a low of 74 degrees.

There isn’t a heat advisory in effect and only a 10 percent chance of rain so the humidity should not be a problem

Sunrise is at 6:18 a.m. with sunset at 8:30 p.m.

See the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter and the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger/LCJ.