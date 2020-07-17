LeFlore County weather 7-17-2020

Partly cloudy skies and hot again Friday in LeFlore County.

The high will be 95 degrees with a low of 75 degrees. A heat advisory is in effect from noon through 8 p.m. Heat index values of 105 to 110 are expected.

Sunrise is at 6:17 a.m. with sunset at 8:31 p.m.

