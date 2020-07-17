LeFlore County weather 7-17-2020

Home 2020 July LeFlore County weather 7-17-2020

Partly cloudy skies and hot again Friday in LeFlore County.

The high will be 95 degrees with a low of 75 degrees. A heat advisory is in effect from noon through 8 p.m. Heat index values of 105 to 110 are expected.

Sunrise is at 6:17 a.m. with sunset at 8:31 p.m.

See the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter and the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger/LCJ

/ Other stories / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Read More
LeFlore County weather forecast
LeFlore County weather 5-13-2020
Rain forecast for Saturday night
Read More
LeFlore County weather forecast
Mostly clear skies and cool for Saturday
LeFlore County weather 3-12-2020
LeFlore County weather 3-19-2020
Cloudy and cooler Sunday in LeFlore County

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar