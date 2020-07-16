LeFlore County weather 7-16-2020

Partly cloudy skies and hot Thursday in LeFlore County with a high of 97 degrees and a low of 76 degrees.

Another heat advisory is in effect from noon through 8 p.m.

Sunrise is at 6:17 a.m. with sunset at 8:31 p.m.

