LeFlore County weather 7-15-2020

Mostly clear skies and hot again Wednesday in LeFlore County.

The high will be 95 degrees with a low of 76 degrees. A heat advisory is in effect again from noon to 8 p.m. as heat index values are expected to reach 108 degrees.

The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, schedule strenuous activities for early morning or evening. You should know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency and 911 should be called.

See the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter and the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger/LCJ.