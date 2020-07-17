LeFlore County virus cases increase

Home 2020 July LeFlore County virus cases increase

LeFlore County now has 35 active cases with 77 cases overall.

Nine cases are active in Poteau, six in Heavener and Spiro, three in Panama and Talihina, two in Pocola and Whitesboro, with one case in Arkoma, Bokoshe, Clayton with a county address and Muse.

