LeFlore County sets another record for new cases

LeFlore County set a record for new cases again Tuesday, one day after a previous record was set.

The county had 21 new cases, upping the overall total to 177 cases. There are now 74 active cases with 103 recoveries.

Poteau had seven new cases, Pocola, Talihina and Wister each had three, Heavener had two while Bokoshe, Cameron and Spiro each had one.

In active cases, Talihina has 19, Poteau 14, Spiro 10, Wister seven, Pocola six, Heavener four, Arkoma, Cameron, Howe and Panama each have two and Bokoshe one.

