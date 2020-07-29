LeFlore County sets another record for new cases

Home 2020 July LeFlore County sets another record for new cases

LeFlore County set a record for new cases again Tuesday, one day after a previous record was set.

The county had 21 new cases, upping the overall total to 177 cases. There are now 74 active cases with 103 recoveries.

Poteau had seven new cases, Pocola, Talihina and Wister each had three, Heavener had two while Bokoshe, Cameron and Spiro each had one.

In active cases, Talihina has 19, Poteau 14, Spiro 10, Wister seven, Pocola six, Heavener four, Arkoma, Cameron, Howe and Panama each have two and Bokoshe one.

See the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter and the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger/LCJ

/ News / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Schools deal with new plans
Read More
Three new coronavirus cases in LeFlore County
Coronavirus cases in Oklahoma rise by 120
Read More
States accused of fudging or bungling data
Tulsa, OKC order residents to shelter in place
Read More
LeFlore County has 27 active cases of coronavirus
Read More
Coronavirus update 5-31-2020
Second virus wave causes concern

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar