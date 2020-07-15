LeFlore County has two new coronavirus cases

LeFlore County had new cases of coronavirus reported in Poteau and Talihina Tuesday, according to the LeFlore County Emergency Management.

The two new cases give LeFlore County 27 active cases. Spiro has seven cases, Poteau has six, Pocola with four, Heavener with three, Muse and Talihina with two each, Bokoshe, Panama and Whitesboro each have one.

