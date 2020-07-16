LeFlore County has 27 active cases of coronavirus

LeFlore County currently has 27 active cases of coronavirus according to the LeFlore County Emergency Management.

Spiro has seven cases, Poteau with six, Pocola four, Heavener three, Muse and Talihina two, one in Bokoshe, Panama and Whitesboro.

