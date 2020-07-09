Kiger meets with Cameron city leaders

OKLAHOMA CITY – State Rep. Lundy Kiger, R-Poteau, met with Cameron City Council members at their monthly meeting Monday to discuss and update city leaders on the ongoing issues with new large poultry houses being developed close to their community.

Kiger explained to members that he continues to get calls frequently on the eight large houses located on the west side of town close to the school and the Choctaw Housing Development.

Kiger said people living in this area are inside 1,500 feet from the poultry houses that are grandfathered in under new state setback rules, but on hot days when the wind blows out of the west to southeast residents cannot escape the terrible odor.

“This reduces the opportunity for people living close to the barns to use their backyards for any activities,” Kiger said. “This also causes harm to school events such as the last graduation.”

