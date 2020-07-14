Indians, other teams pressured

In this Friday, July 10, 2020, file photo, Cleveland Indians’ Francisco Lindor runs the bases after hitting a home run during a simulated game at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The Cleveland Indians seem to be standing in an uncomfortable on-deck circle. Now that the NFL’s Washington Redskins have retired their contentious nickname and logo after decades of objection and a recent uproar triggered by nationwide social protests, the Indians appear to be the next major sports franchise in line to change their identity.(AP Photo/David Dermer, File)

By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — The spotlight for change is shining on the Cleveland Indians.

Now that the NFL’s Washington Redskins have retired their contentious nickname and logo after decades of objection and amid a nationwide movement calling for racial justice, the Indians appear to be the next major sports franchise that might assume a new identity.

Along with the Indians, who recently announced they are in the early stages of evaluating a name change for the first time in 105 years, the Atlanta Braves, Chicago Blackhawks and Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are among those facing backlash along with the potential of sponsors pulling their financial support.

For some, the time has come for widespread changes to sports nicknames, mascots and symbols as the country reckons with its legacy of racism.

