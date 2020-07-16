Hubbard voted offensive player of year

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard was named the Preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year Thursday, and was joined by wide receiver Tylan Wallace, offensive lineman Teven Jenkins and safety Kolby Harvell-Peel on the 2020 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team.

Hubbard, the 2019 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, is the first Cowboy to be named the conference’s Preseason Offensive Player of the Year since Justin Blackmon in 2011. He and Wallace make up two of the Big 12’s four unanimous selections to the team.

