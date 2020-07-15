Hubbard a candidate for Doak Walker Award

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard has been named a preseason candidate for the Doak Walker Award, the PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced Wednesday.

Hubbard is one of 76 FBS players on the list of preseason candidates for the award, which is given annually to the nation’s top college running back. One of three finalists for the honor in 2019, Hubbard is joined on the list by four other Big 12 backs and 2018 finalist Travis Etienne of Clemson.

See the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter and the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger/LCJ.