HUA, Council agendas 7-16-2020

The Heavener Utilities Authority and City Council will meet in regular business meetings Thursday at 6 p.m. in Heavener’s City Hall, 103 East Avenue B.

The Ledger will provide a live stream of the meetings.

Here are the agendas:

HUA

AGENDA

Approval of minutes from previous meeting.

Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.

Consider, discuss, and take action to approve taking before the City Council, Ordinance # 752-20, concerning increasing water and sewer rates.

New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the chairman from a sign-in sheet where each citizen wishing to address the board of trustees shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).

City manager’s report

Water superintendent’s report

Trustees’/chairman’s report

AdjournCity Council

AGENDA

Approval of minutes from previous meeting.

Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.

Consider, discuss, and take action to approve Resolution # 2020-009, to approve the financing of 2 2020 Dodge Ram trucks for the police department.

Consider, discuss, and take action to approve Ordinance # 752-20, to increase water and sewer rates beginning Sept. 1.

Consider and take action on code violations for Real time resolutions, for property located at 703 West 3rd, for weeds and grass.

New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the Mayor from a sign-in sheet, where each citizen wishing to address the city commission, shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).

Department head reports

City manager’s report

Trustees’/chairman’s report