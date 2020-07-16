HUA, Council agendas 7-16-2020

The Heavener Utilities Authority and City Council will meet in regular business meetings Thursday at 6 p.m. in Heavener’s City Hall, 103 East Avenue B.
The Ledger will provide a live stream of the meetings.
Here are the agendas:
HUA
AGENDA
- Approval of minutes from previous meeting.
- Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.
- Consider, discuss, and take action to approve taking before the City Council, Ordinance # 752-20, concerning increasing water and sewer rates.
- New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the chairman from a sign-in sheet where each citizen wishing to address the board of trustees shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).
- City manager’s report
- Water superintendent’s report
- Trustees’/chairman’s report
- AdjournCity Council
AGENDA
- Approval of minutes from previous meeting.
- Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.
- Consider, discuss, and take action to approve Resolution # 2020-009, to approve the financing of 2 2020 Dodge Ram trucks for the police department.
- Consider, discuss, and take action to approve Ordinance # 752-20, to increase water and sewer rates beginning Sept. 1.
- Consider and take action on code violations for Real time resolutions, for property located at 703 West 3rd, for weeds and grass.
- New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the Mayor from a sign-in sheet, where each citizen wishing to address the city commission, shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).
- Department head reports
- City manager’s report
- Trustees’/chairman’s report
- Adjourn
Comments
