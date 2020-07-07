It will be hot and muggy again Tuesday in LeFlore County with a slight chance of rain.
The high will be 92 degrees with a low of 72 degrees. There is a 40 percent chance of rain.
Sunrise is at 6:11 a.m. with sunset at 8:35 p.m.
See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter and the Ledger’s e-edition.
Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.
Comments
No comment yet.