It will be hot and muggy again Tuesday in LeFlore County with a slight chance of rain.

The high will be 92 degrees with a low of 72 degrees. There is a 40 percent chance of rain.

Sunrise is at 6:11 a.m. with sunset at 8:35 p.m.

