Hodgen schedules enrollment

HODGEN – Hodgen Public School will conduct enrollment from Monday through July 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

No enrollments will take place on Fridays. All students need to enroll from the 3-year-old program up through eighth grade.

All students should have updated shot records, state issued birth certificate, social security care and CDIB card.

If a family has multiple children to enroll, they may enroll on the same day.

All seventh-grade students must have the additional TDAP shot before starting school. Proof of the shot must be in before the first day of school.

For more information call (918) 653-4476.

