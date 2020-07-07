Heavener’s Bacon signs with Wesleyan

Heavener's Bacon signs with Wesleyan

By CRAIG HALL

Shaelena Bacon became the first Heavener basketball player in many years to sign to play the sport in college.

Bacon signed with Oklahoma Wesleyan Monday.

She led the Lady Wolves in scoring and rebounds this past year as Heavener finished 19-7 and advanced to the regional consolation finals.

