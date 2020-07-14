Heavener School Board hires principal, staff

By CRAIG HALL

The Heavener School Board approved hiring an upper elementary principal and other staff at Monday’s monthly meeting.

Present were President Ralph Perdue Jr., along with members Danny Yandell and Dylan Roberts. Members absent were Michael White and Tim Davis.

See this story and get exclusive content not found on the website in the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter and the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.