Heavener School Board hires principal, staff

Home 2020 July Heavener School Board hires principal, staff

Heavener School Board hires principal, staff

Heavener School Board members read their oath of office at Monday’s meeting. Pictured from left to right are Dylan Roberts, Ralph Perdue Jr. and Danny Yandell. Board members Michael White and Tim Davis were not present. Photo by Ed Wilson.

By CRAIG HALL

The Heavener School Board approved hiring an upper elementary principal and other staff at Monday’s monthly meeting.

Present were President Ralph Perdue Jr., along with members Danny Yandell and Dylan Roberts. Members absent were Michael White and Tim Davis.

See this story and get exclusive content not found on the website in the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter and the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ Heavener, News / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Agenda for Heavener school board
Agenda for Heavener School Board
Agenda for Heavener school board
Agenda for Heavener School Board meeting
Heavener School Board to hold special meeting
Steelman running for school board
Heavener School Board agenda 2-10-2020
Agenda for Heavener school board meeting

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar