Heavener Rodeo set for Aug. 7-8

The Heavener Round-Up Club Rodeo will be Aug. 7-8 at the Cecil Leachman Arena

Events start both night at 8. Mutton busting will be at 7 p.m. with $20 fees.

Admission costs are $8 for adults, $5 for children 5-12 and free for those under 5. A rodeo parade will be held Aug 8 with everybody lining up at the high school at 4 p.m.

Wing Rodeo Company will provide the animals. For more information, call (918) 775-1443 or (918) 649-7002.

