Heavener Rangers make state

The Heavener Rangers will play Elk City in the opening round of the 12U state OK Kids baseball tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. in Sallisaw.

The bracket can be seen HERE.

The Rangers finished second in their regional tournament, which finished Saturday.

