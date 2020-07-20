Heavener Rangers make state

Heavener Rangers pictured are top row Gavin Lute, Willie Dehart, Karson Burks, Ethan Dalton and Parker Easley. Bottom: Torben Vocque, Andrew Covey, Kason Free and Tristian Wheat. Coaches are Eric Dehart, Tobey Vocque, Sean Covey and C.J. Burks.

The Heavener Rangers will play Elk City in the opening round of the 12U state OK Kids baseball tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. in Sallisaw.

The bracket can be seen HERE.

The Rangers finished second in their regional tournament, which finished Saturday.

