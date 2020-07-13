Heavener High School sets enrollment schedule

Heavener High School has announced its enrollment schedule for the upcoming school year.

Students will not receive a schedule until all required registration documents have been submitted to the high school office.

Seniors can pick up schedules July 27 juniors on July 28, sophomores on July 29 and freshmen on July 30. Schedules can be picked up from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Any student who has been exposed to COVID-19, has symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, has suppressed immune system or resides with someone who has a compromised immune system is advised to contact Belinda Westfall by email at [email protected] to arrange enrollment that does not require a campus visit.

Students must use school-assigned email addresses when arranging schedules.

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content and the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.