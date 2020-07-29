Heavener delays start of school

Heavener Public School has pushed back the start of school until Aug. 20.

Superintendent Ed Wilson said the move was made for two reasons. The first is the order of Chromebooks for students is on back order and will allow more time for them to arrive.

It will also allow the teachers more time to prepare for teaching by virtual means.

Heavener was originally scheduled to start classes Aug. 10. Wilson said the delayed start will not have any effect on the start of fall sports.

