Heat hitting LeFlore County

Partly cloudy and hot Wednesday in LeFlore County with a high of 94 degrees and a low of 75 degrees.

A heat advisory warning is in effect through Thursday at 8 p.m.

Sunrise is at 6:08 a.m. with sunset at 8:36 p.m.

