Harvell-Peel named to Bednarik list

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State safety Kolby Harvell-Peel has been named to the watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday.

Harvell-Peel is one of 90 total players and nine Big 12 players to be included on the watch list for the trophy, which is awarded annually to the outstanding defensive player in college football.

As a sophomore in 2019, Harvell-Peel earned first team All-Big 12 honors from both the coaches and the Associated Press and was honored by the OSU coaches with the Bob Fenimore Award presented to the team’s most valuable player.

