Hall named president of CNB

POTEAU – Steve Holton, Chairman and CEO of Central National Bank, announced the Board of Directors’ selection of Mike Hall as President.

Hall, a 1980 graduate of Heavener High School, joined CNB in 1982 as a computer operator. He was involved with the bank’s conversion to a new in-house operating system and has remained the guiding force for the bank’s evolving technology development. He served for many years as the head of Information Technology and most recently has been the Executive Vice President in charge of Operations.

He also serves on the CNB Board of Directors.

See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter and the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.