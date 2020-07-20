Group pans Stitt’s private school funding plan

By SEAN MURPHY Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt faced criticism Monday for his decision to spend $10 million in discretionary public funds to pay Oklahoma families to send their children to private schools.

Stitt outlined his plan late last week to allocate about $30 million remaining in the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief, or GEER, Fund, which was part of a federal relief package approved by Congress this year.

The first-term Republican governor said $10 million will be allotted to allow 1,500 Oklahoma families to access $6,500 in funds for private-school tuition. The funds would target low-income families who have suffered a job loss or other economic impact as a result of COVID-19.

