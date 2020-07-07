Graveside services set for Jerry Gollihare

Graveside funeral services for Jerry Wayne Gollihare, 74, are Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the Fairview Cemetery in Panama.

Services are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, and was born July 20, 1946, in Panama to Everett and Inez Gollihare.

He is survived by his son Jack Dan Gollihare and wife ShawMarie; daughters Becky Martin, Jeraldine Gollihare, Nicole LeClaire and husband Bobby, and Jeri Lynn and husband Waylon; stepchildren Amie Perkins, Keith Green and Larry Francis; brothers Rickey Gollihare, Donny Gollihare and wife Kay, and Ronald Gollihare; sisters Janice Falkner, and Judy Claborn and husband Morris; 16 grandchildren; and 29 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Charlene; stepson Ronny Lynch; a brother Otto Gollihare and wife Betty; and one granddaughter, Lynda Smith Thompson.

