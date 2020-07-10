Global stocks mixed after Wall St slips

By JOE McDONALD AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) — European stock markets opened higher Friday while Asian prices followed Wall Street lower on worries economic recoveries might fade as coronavirus cases increase in the United States and some other countries.

London and Frankfurt gained in early trading and U.S. stock futures were lower. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Southeast Asia retreated a day after strong gains driven by the rise of U.S. tech stocks.

Global stock prices have recovered most of this year’s losses on optimism about a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. But forecasters warn the rise might be too big and too fast to be supported by uncertain economic conditions.

“Stock markets just appear to be going through a consolidation phase in the run up to earnings season,” said Craig Erlam of OANDA in a report.

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London gained 0.4% to 6,074.43 and Frankfurt’s DAX gained 0.4% to 12,544.91. The CAC 40 in France added 0.3% to 4,936.88.

On Wall Street, the future for the benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.3%. That for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was 0.4% higher.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 index lost 0.6%. The Dow dropped 1.4%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.9% to 3,383.32 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo shed 1.1% to 22,290.81. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong retreated 1.8% to 25,727.41.

The Kospi in Seoul lost 0.8% to 2,140.25 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 declined 0.6% at 5,919.20. India’s Sensex lost 0.3% to 36,625.60. New Zealand, Jakarta and Bangkok retreated, while Singapore markets were closed.

On Thursday, three out of four stocks in the S&P declined. The biggest losers were oil companies, airlines and other stocks that are most heavily affected by a reopening and strengthening economy.

The Nasdaq composite, dominated by tech stocks that are seen as relatively resilient to the pandemic, added 0.5% to a record high.

“The market is concerned about the uptick in cases globally,” said Stephen Innes of AxiCorp. in a report. “Money is funneling into perceived safe areas of the market like tech, which should hold up broader indexes to a degree.”

U.S. government data showed 1.3 million workers filed for unemployment claims last week. That is down from 1.4 million the prior week and a peak of nearly 6.9 million in late March.

The improvements have helped validate investors’ optimism that the economy can recover as anti-virus controls are relaxed. That helped the S&P 500 rebound to within 7% of its record, after being down nearly 34%.

But economists point to a troubling slowdown in the pace of such changes, including moderating declines in the four-week average of jobless claims.

Investors are worried that worsening infection levels in the populous U.S. states of Florida, Texas and California could derail a recovery. Some states are rolling back their reopenings, while others are ordering people arriving from hotspots to quarantine.

Other countries including Brazil and South Africa also report rising case totals. Australia’s populous state of Victoria closed its border with neighboring New South Wales this week to contain an outbreak.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 59 cents to $39.03 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, declined 50 cents to $41.85 per barrel in London.

The dollar declined to 106.81 yen from Thursday’s 107.95. The euro was little-changed at $1.1287.

