Global shares up after Wall St’s best quarter since 1998

By YURI KAGEYAMA AP Business Writer
TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mostly higher Wednesday after Wall Street capped its best quarter since 1998, shrugging off continued signs of damage from the coronavirus pandemic.
France’s CAC 40 fell 0.2% in early trading to 4,925.53, while Germany’s DAX gained nearly 0.7% at 12,391.72. Britain’s FTSE 100 was a tad higher at 6,170.51. U.S. shares were set to drift lower with Dow futures down 0.2% at 25,631.0. S&P 500 futures were also lower at 3,084.88. down 0.2%.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped nearly 0.8% to finish at 22,121.73. South Korea’s Kospi inched down nearly 0.1% to 22,121.73. Australia’s S&P ASX 200 gained 0.6% to 5,934.40. The Shanghai Composite rose 1.4% to 3,025.98, while trading was closed in Hong Kong for a holiday.
