Global shares up after Wall St’s best quarter since 1998

Home 2020 July Global shares up after Wall St’s best quarter since 1998

A woman wearing a mask passes the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, June 30, 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

By YURI KAGEYAMA AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mostly higher Wednesday after Wall Street capped its best quarter since 1998, shrugging off continued signs of damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

France’s CAC 40 fell 0.2% in early trading to 4,925.53, while Germany’s DAX gained nearly 0.7% at 12,391.72. Britain’s FTSE 100 was a tad higher at 6,170.51. U.S. shares were set to drift lower with Dow futures down 0.2% at 25,631.0. S&P 500 futures were also lower at 3,084.88. down 0.2%.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped nearly 0.8% to finish at 22,121.73. South Korea’s Kospi inched down nearly 0.1% to 22,121.73. Australia’s S&P ASX 200 gained 0.6% to 5,934.40. The Shanghai Composite rose 1.4% to 3,025.98, while trading was closed in Hong Kong for a holiday.

See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter and the Ledger’s e-edition. 

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ News / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Read More
World stocks mostly slide on new cases
US stocks end dismal, volatile year on a bright note
U.S. stocks have worst day of year
Stocks sink as ‘Trump trade’ flips into reverse
World shares skid as oil price plunges below zero
Asia shares mixed, Shanghai gains after Apple sales warning
Read More
Global stocks follow Wall Street higher

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar