Funeral services set for Lorene Bource

BOKOSHE – Graveside services for Lorene Faye Bourne, 88, of Bokoshe, are Monday at 10:30 a.m. at the Old Bokoshe Cemetery with Rev. Vernon Stone officiating.

Services are under the direction of Grace Funeral Service of Poteau.

She was born Nov. 26, 1931 in Bokoshe to John and Maudie (Wells) Didway, and passed away July 30, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Surviving family members are her three daughters Carolyn Laymon and husband Larry of Bokoshe, Sandra Carter of Bokoshe, and Pam Garner and husband Leslie of Bokoshe; son Gary Bourne and wife Mary Sue of Rock Island; grandchildren Mike and Jennifer Laymon, Samuel Carter, Angie and Mike Culwell, and Cole Bourne.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Bourne; grandsons Curtis Laymon and Brian Bourne; son Randy Bourne; her parents John and Maudie Didway; twin sister, Irene Hale Hamilton; and brothers Howard Didway, Leo Didway and Francis Didway.