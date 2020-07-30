Funeral services planned for Billy Lackie

POCOLA – Funeral services for Billy George Lackie, 82, of Pocola, are Friday at 2 p.m. at the Fort Smith National Cemetery with Jim Stem officiating.

Services are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Pocola, and was born Oct. 13, 1937 in Levi, Arkansas to George Euell and Susie Ford (Nixon) Lackie.

He served 26 years in the U.S. Army, retiring as an E7 Sgt. 1st Class.

Survivors include his children Brian K. Lackie, Anthony J. Lackie, Susan E. Robison and husband Zachary, Christopher A. Lackie, all of Pocola, and Jerome D. Lackie an& wife Maryann of Tulsa; 16 grandkids; 21 great grandkids; brothers Jackson Euell Lackie and James R. Lackie of Jacksonville, Arkansas, and Robert Joe Lackie of Kansas City, Missouri; and sister, Karen S. Lee, of Jacksonville.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joyce B. Lackie; and grandchildren Destiny and Jackson.

