Former OU football coach Blake dies

Home 2020 July Former OU football coach Blake dies

In this Thursday, July 24, 1997 file photo, University of Oklahoma head coach John Blake ponders a question from the media during Big 12 Conference football media day in Irving, Texas. Blake, a former Oklahoma football player and Oklahoma’s first Black head coach in any sport, has passed away. He was 59. (AP Photo/Tim Sharp, File)

By CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports Writer

John Blake, the former Oklahoma football player and coach who was the school’s first Black head coach in any sport, died Thursday. He was 59.

Blake’s wife, Freda, said he had a “heart-related emergency” at his home in Dallas on Thursday morning. She said attempts to revive him at home failed and he died at Baylor University Medical Center.

Blake was hired as the Sooners’ head coach in December 1995. He had a 12-22 record in three seasons, but his recruiting success laid the foundation for the program’s resurgence.

See the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter and the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger/LCJ

/ Football, OU, Sports / Tags: ,

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Mayfield, Westbrook make final push for Heisman
Read More
LSU blows out Sooners in semifinals
Read More
Riley now pulling top QBs from prep ranks
Sooners’ season ends in loss to Clemson
Oklahoma tops Texas
Mayfield leads Sooners past Auburn
OU prepping for healthier Auburn
Sooners recover from rough start

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar