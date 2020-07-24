Former OU football coach Blake dies

By CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports Writer

John Blake, the former Oklahoma football player and coach who was the school’s first Black head coach in any sport, died Thursday. He was 59.

Blake’s wife, Freda, said he had a “heart-related emergency” at his home in Dallas on Thursday morning. She said attempts to revive him at home failed and he died at Baylor University Medical Center.

Blake was hired as the Sooners’ head coach in December 1995. He had a 12-22 record in three seasons, but his recruiting success laid the foundation for the program’s resurgence.

