Flood watch issued for county

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Wednesday at 1 a.m. through Thursday at 7 a.m. for LeFlore County and much of eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

Multiple rounds of slow moving, heavy rain producing thunderstorms are expected late Tuesday night through Wednesday night. Pockets of locally heavy flooding rainfall are possible, with several inches possible in spots.

