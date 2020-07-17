Fall garden planning should start now

By TRISHA GEDON

STILLWATER – With triple digit heat across the state, many Oklahomans are looking forward to fall and cooler weather. Although there will be several more weeks of intense heat, gardening enthusiasts can get a jumpstart on fall by planning their fall gardens now.

July through September is the optimal time to begin planting several vegetable varieties in order to have a bountiful fall harvest, said David Hillock, Oklahoma State University Extension horticulture specialist.

“A successful fall garden begins in the heat of the summer,” Hillock said. “Some of the best quality garden vegetables are produced and harvested during the fall season when warm, sunny days are followed by cool, humid nights. Under these climatic conditions, plan soil metabolism is low, which means more of the food manufactured by the plant becomes a high-quality vegetable product.”

See the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter and the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger/LCJ.