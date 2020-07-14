Experts urge Oklahomans to wear masks

OKLAHOMA CITY — As Covid-19 cases reach record highs in Oklahoma, scientists at the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation continue to urge people across the state to wear masks to help stem the spread of the virus and save lives.

Throughout Oklahoma, municipalities are instating new mask requirements to help slow the virus’ spread. In Oklahoma City and Tulsa, face coverings are now required for food service employees, and Norman and Stillwater’s city councils last week overwhelmingly approved ordinances requiring face coverings in most public places.

Mask-wearing has become a hot-button issue for some. But OMRF President Stephen Prescott, M.D., stressed that masks simply serve as a way we can protect fellow Oklahomans from a potentially deadly virus.

