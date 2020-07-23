EOSC business degrees build essential skills

WILBURTON – Career flexibility and increased earning potential are only two of the benefits of earning a business degree. Whether you’re just starting out or working toward a promotion, Eastern Oklahoma State College offers a variety of business options to serve today’s ever-growing global marketplace.

“Business students at Eastern can expect to take a wide range of subjects that will make them marketable in many different industries and careers,” said Brenda Strange, dean of Eastern’s Business Division. “Graduates in the business administration degree program are extremely versatile and prepared to either enter the workforce or move on to pursue a bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance, entrepreneurship, marketing or management. In a relatively small amount of time, this degree can help open doors and build essential skills for the workplace.”

