Enrollment planned for Whitesboro, Albion

Whitesboro and Albion have set enrollment schedules for the upcoming school years.

Whitesboro will have on campus enrollment from Aug. 10-12.

On Aug. 10, enrollment will be held for the first, second, third and seniors.

For the first grade, the enrollment area is in the first-grade room from 9 a.m. to noon with the waiting area in the sixth-grade room.

The second-grade enrollment area is in the second-grade room from 9 a.m. to noon with the waiting area in the fifth-grade room.

Third-grade enrollment is in the third-grade room from 9 a.m. to noon with the waiting area the fourth-grade room.

The seniors’ enrollment area is in the cafeteria.

On Aug. 11, enrollment will be held for fourth, fifth, sixth and juniors

Fourth graders will enroll in the fourth-grade room from 9 a.m. to noon with the waiting area in the third-grade room.

The fifth graders will enroll in the fifth-grade room from 9 a.m. to noon with the waiting area the second-grade room.

Sixth graders will enroll in the sixth-grade room from 9 a.m. to noon with the waiting area in the first-grade room.

Juniors will enroll in the cafeteria.

On Aug. 12, enrollment will be held for pre-K, kindergarten, seventh, eighth, ninth and sophomores.

The pre-K will enroll in the pre-K room from 9 a.m. to noon with the waiting area in the library.

Kindergarten will enroll in the kindergarten room from 9 a.m. to noon with the waiting area the old gym.

Seventh graders will enroll in Mrs. Bowman’s room one from 9 a.m. to noon with the waiting area the computer lab room three.

The eighth graders will enroll in Mrs. Snider’s room seven from 9 a.m. to noon with the waiting area Mrs. Phillip’s room five.

The ninth graders and sophomores will enroll in the cafeteria.

All new students need to report to Mrs. Branscum’s office in the Elementary Building Aug. 11 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Online enrollment link is on the Whitesboro Public School’s Facebook page and the website at www.whitesboro.k12.ok.us.

Albion enrollment is Aug. 10 to Aug. 12.

Aug. 10 will have enrollment for the fourth and fifth grade in Mr. Barr’s room from 9 a.m. to noon with the waiting area in Coach Adam’s room.

Aug. 11 will be enrollment for first, second and third grade. The first and second graders enroll in Mrs. Rose’s room from 9 a.m. to noon with the waiting area in Mrs. Knapp’s room. The third graders will enroll in Mrs. Cossey’s room from 9 a.m. to noon with the waiting area in Coach Adam’s room.

Aug. 12 is enrollment for preK, kindergarten, sixth, seventh and eighth graders.

The preK and kindergarten will enroll in Mrs. Cossey’s room from 9 a.m. to noon. The waiting area is in Mr. Barr’s room while the sixth, seventh and eighth graders will enroll in Mrs. Knapp’s room from 9 a.m. to noon.

The waiting area is Mrs. Rose’s room.

All new students need to report to Mrs. Morgan’s office in the Elementary Building Aug. 11 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Online enrollment is on the Albion Public School’s Facebook page and the school website at www.albion.k12.ok.us.

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content and the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger.