Eight active virus cases in county

Home 2020 July Eight active virus cases in county

According to the LeFlore County Emergency Management, there are now eight active cases of coronavirus in the county.

Three of the cases are in Spiro, two in Bokoshe and Smithville, and one case in Pocola.

See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter and the Ledger’s e-edition. 

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ News / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Coronavirus cases surpass 4,900 in Oklahoma
Read More
Rural areas seeing increasing cases also
OSHD issues update on coronavirus
Read More
Coronavirus update 5-8-2020
All CASC buildings now closed to students
White House shifts to reopening country
Cities, counties fear losing out on funding
Read More
No COVID-19 cases for Thursday

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar