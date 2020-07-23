Death notice for Steven Labahn Sr.

Steven Labahn Sr. passed away July 6, 2020.

No services are planned at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Grace Manor Funeral Home.

He was a veteran of the Vietnam War.

Surviving family members are his wife, Anita; son Steven Labahn II and wife Jennifer Labahn; daughters Shawna Dixon and her husband Ryan Dixon, and Shelly Labahn; brothers Charles Labahn and Jim Labahn; and grandchildren Haley, Tessa, Ty, Hunter and Levi.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles D. Labahn; mother, Helen Labahn; grandson, John E. Labahn; and brother, Booth Dean Grey.

See the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter and the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger/LCJ.