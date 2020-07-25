County has 48 active coronavirus cases

LeFlore County currently has 48 active cases with 124 overall, one death and 75 recoveries.

Talihina has 15 active cases, Poteau has 14, Spiro five, Wister four, Heavener, Panama and Pocola two, while Arkoma, Cameron, Howe and Shady Point each have one.

