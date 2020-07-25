County has 48 active coronavirus cases

Home 2020 July County has 48 active coronavirus cases

LeFlore County currently has 48 active cases with 124 overall, one death and 75 recoveries.

Talihina has 15 active cases, Poteau has 14, Spiro five, Wister four, Heavener, Panama and Pocola two, while Arkoma, Cameron, Howe and Shady Point each have one.

See the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter and the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger/LCJ

/ News / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

NBA suspends season over coronavirus
Read More
Five new coronavirus cases in county
Read More
Coronavirus update 5-20-2020
Read More
Two new coronavirus cases in county
Capitol to reopen to public on limited basis
Virus infections top 600,000 worldwide
Read More
Coronavirus report for 5-6-2020
Read More
Coronavirus report 5-10-2020

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar