County golfers set for all-state tournament

Two LeFlore County golfers will take part in the Oklahoma Golf Coaches Association all-state golf tournament Monday at Lincoln Park Golf Course in Oklahoma City.

Heavener’s Journey Perdue will play for the east girls while Poteau’s Luke Wheat will take part for the boys.

