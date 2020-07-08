Cost share program offered in county

The LeFlore County Conservation District will be accepting applications for cost share assistance for the construction of new livestock ponds, cross fences, grass planting and heavy use areas until July 23.

The state requires that applicants own or operate at least 20 acres and produce $1,000 in agriculture products per year. Producers meeting these requirements and in need of one of these practices are encouraged to make application. After the deadline, applications will be evaluated and if approved a contract will be developed for construction of the practices.

For any questions or to make application call Lisa Grey at the LeFlore County Conservation District at 918-647-6852. Applications can be mail, email or picked up by appointment.

