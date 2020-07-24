Coronavirus update 7-23-2020

Oklahoma reported 668 new cases of coronavirus Thursday along with three deaths and 845 recoveries.

The state now has 27,969 cases, 477 deaths and 22,441 recoveries. Current active cases are 5,051.

Two women in the 65-and-older group died in McCurtain County while a male in the 50-64 group passed away in Grady County.

No information was reported for LeFlore County.

